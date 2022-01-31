The fund has now become the William Blair US Equity Sustainability SICAV strategy, a rebranding said to reflect growing client demand for green investment products.

This strategy also integrates ESG factors in the firm's fundamental analysis.

Managed by David Fording (pictured), the strategy offers broad exposure to US companies seen as exhibiting quality characteristics and are "positively aligned" with sustainability trends in a high-conviction portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks across the market capitalisation spectrum, including small and mid-cap businesses.

The strategy will invest in companies focusing on themes such as decarbonisation, health and well-being, and the circular economy, while it will exclude companies whose primary business is the production of fossil fuels, tobacco, controversial weapons, alcohol, gambling or adult entertainment.

Fording said; "Having evolved our ESG integration model over recent years, we are pleased to offer a dedicated sustainability strategy in our suite of U.S. equity funds.

"We believe there is a great opportunity to identify companies that are contributing to more positive outcomes for stakeholders and the planet and whose stocks are mispriced."