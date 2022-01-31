Senior IMF official warns cryptocurrencies could 'destabilise' emerging markets

Speaking to the Financial Times, IMF financial counsellor and head of the NGO's monetary and capital markets department Tobias Adrian raised his concerns over how volatility in cryptocurrencies are causing "destabilising" capital flows in emerging markets.

Adrian said cryptocurrencies pose a "big challenge" for policymakers in some countries, highlighting how cryptocurrencies have lost around $1trn since their peak.

He said: "Capital flow management measures will need to be fine-tuned in the face of cryptoisation. Applying established regulatory tools to manage capital flows may be more challenging when the value is transmitted through instruments, new channels and new service providers that are not regulated entities."

The IMF also recently called on El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender. IMF president Nayib Bukele warned of the risks posed by cryptocurrencies and said El Salvador may find it difficult to get loans from the institution as a result.

In September last year, El Salvador became the first country worldwide to allow the use of Bitcoin in a all transactions, alongside the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Russia has also called for an all-out ban of crypto, citing volatility and potential for criminal use as reasons.