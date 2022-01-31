Senior IMF official warns cryptocurrencies could 'destabilise' emerging markets

Crypto a 'big challenge' for policymakers

clock • 1 min read
Cryptocurrencies pose 'immediate and acute risks' for emerging markets
Image:

Cryptocurrencies pose 'immediate and acute risks' for emerging markets

A senior official at the International Monetary Fund has warned against cryptocurrencies, arguing their use over traditional currencies give rise to “immediate and acute risks”, particularly for emerging markets.

Speaking to the Financial Times, IMF financial counsellor and head of the NGO's monetary and capital markets department Tobias Adrian raised his concerns over how volatility in cryptocurrencies are causing "destabilising" capital flows in emerging markets.

Adrian said cryptocurrencies pose a "big challenge" for policymakers in some countries, highlighting how cryptocurrencies have lost around $1trn since their peak.

Cryptocurrency crime hit record $14bn in 2021

He said: "Capital flow management measures will need to be fine-tuned in the face of cryptoisation. Applying established regulatory tools to manage capital flows may be more challenging when the value is transmitted through instruments, new channels and new service providers that are not regulated entities."

The IMF also recently called on El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender. IMF president Nayib Bukele warned of the risks posed by cryptocurrencies and said El Salvador may find it difficult to get loans from the institution as a result.

In September last year, El Salvador became the first country worldwide to allow the use of Bitcoin in a all transactions, alongside the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Russia has also called for an all-out ban of crypto, citing volatility and potential for criminal use as reasons.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

AXA IM unveils transition-focused green bond fund for risk-tolerant investors

ISS ESG launches data tool in bid to tackle ESG labelling issues

More on Alternatives

'Strong growth momentum' in global green bonds market
Funds

AXA IM unveils transition-focused green bond fund for risk-tolerant investors

Article 9 under SFDR

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Partner insight: 'You can find some incredibly innovative companies in emerging markets'
Partner Insight

Partner insight: 'You can find some incredibly innovative companies in emerging markets'

From semiconductors to health care, the opportunities in emerging markets today are vastly greater than they were 20 years ago, according to Capital Group’s Martyn Hole

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Gerrit Smit of Stonehage Fleming
US

Deep Dive: 'The importance of investing with a purpose'

Focus on well-managed companies with strong balance sheets

Gerrit Smit
clock 31 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot