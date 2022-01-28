New investment platform Tillit raises £3.6m

Ex-Baillie Gifford head joins board

clock • 1 min read
Felicia Hjertman, founder and CEO of Tillit
Image:

Felicia Hjertman, founder and CEO of Tillit

Investment platform Tillit, which opened to the public at the end of last year, has raised £3.6m in a seed funding round.

The funding round was led by the Patrick Edwardson, the former head of Baillie Gifford's multi-asset business. Edwardson will join the board of the platform in Spring, FCA approval permitting.

Edwardson said the management team's "vision, deep industry experience and drive to transform the retail investment market and build a platform that empowers people to make better investment decisions is incredible".

Joining him in the fundraising was Nicholas Kirrage, portfolio manager at Schroders, Richard McGrail and Techstart Ventures.

Felicia Hjertman, founder and CEO, Tillit said the response to the seed funding round was "a strong sign of the conviction and potential from the people who have watched us most closely over the last 12 months."

She went on to say the money will be used to develop the platform and "ultimately empower more people to invest with confidence, conviction and ease".

Tillit, which offers 95 funds, investment trusts and ETFs, is looking to enable transfers and pensions in 2022.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

More on Platforms

Bestinvest relaunches with 'sophisticated functionality'
Wealth Management

Bestinvest relaunches with aim to 'reinvent online investing'

Will include sophisticated functionality

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
Blockchain UCITS ETF has a 0.50% management fee
Funds

Global X ETFs unveils Blockchain UCITS ETF for European investors

Tracks Solactive Blockchain v2 index

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Pictet Alternative Advisors focuses on health with second thematic private equity strategy launch
Funds

Pictet Alternative Advisors focuses on health with second thematic private equity strategy launch

Focused on biotech and healtcare

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate

24 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot