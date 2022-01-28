New investment platform Tillit raises £3.6m

The funding round was led by the Patrick Edwardson, the former head of Baillie Gifford's multi-asset business. Edwardson will join the board of the platform in Spring, FCA approval permitting.

Edwardson said the management team's "vision, deep industry experience and drive to transform the retail investment market and build a platform that empowers people to make better investment decisions is incredible".

Joining him in the fundraising was Nicholas Kirrage, portfolio manager at Schroders, Richard McGrail and Techstart Ventures.

Felicia Hjertman, founder and CEO, Tillit said the response to the seed funding round was "a strong sign of the conviction and potential from the people who have watched us most closely over the last 12 months."

She went on to say the money will be used to develop the platform and "ultimately empower more people to invest with confidence, conviction and ease".

Tillit, which offers 95 funds, investment trusts and ETFs, is looking to enable transfers and pensions in 2022.