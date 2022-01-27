US economy grew at its fastest rate last year since 1984

Growth was uneven with the economy growing at 6.9% from October to December, a steep acceleration from growth of just 2.3% in the previous quarter.

The growth created 6.4m jobs in 2021, but also saw the highest inflation in 40 years.

After shrinking in the first three quarters of 2021, inventories rose at a $173.5bn annual rate in the last quarter, which may alleviate the concerns of supply chains problems that have plagued 2021.

Housing fell 0.7% in the last quarter, its third consecutive drop, though it remained 13.2% above pre-pandemic level. Real spending at restaurants also fell in Q4, but is still 2.4% above pre-pandemic levels.

Unusually, tobacco consumption plunged in the last quarter, now standing at 5.6% below pre-pandemic level.