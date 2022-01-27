Justin Onuekwusi promoted to head of retail investments at LGIM

Onuekwusi, who joined the firm in 2013, will continue in his current role as fund manager and head of retail multi-asset funds, and LGIM has asserted that his work in this area "is not impacted" and he will continue to manage funds and prioritise client service "as normal".

In his new role, Onuekwusi will work alongside head of wholesale and retail for UK, Europe and Latin America Steven de Vries and head of UK retail distribution James Crossley.

Justin Onuekwusi to lead LGIM's new 6bps Model Portfolio Service

He will "focus on maximising the potential of LGIM's retail funds by leading on understanding client requirements from an investments perspective and aligning investment solutions to the client base".

LGIM described the appointment as "strategic" and one that will help the firm as it "looks to drive and evolve the proposition and deliver a scalable and profitable retail business alongside other stakeholders".

Onuekwusi joined LGIM from Aviva Investors, where he served as a multi-asset fund manager for three years. Before this, he held roles with Merrill Lynch and Aon Consulting.

In 2020, he was awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his work promoting and campaigning for diversity in the asset management industry.