Justin Onuekwusi promoted to head of retail investments at LGIM

Retains management duties

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Justin Onuekwusi
Image:

Justin Onuekwusi

Justin Onuekwusi has been appointed head of retail investments, EMEA at Legal and General Investment Management as the firm looks to evolve its proposition.

Onuekwusi, who joined the firm in 2013, will continue in his current role as fund manager and head of retail multi-asset funds, and LGIM has asserted that his work in this area "is not impacted" and he will continue to manage funds and prioritise client service "as normal".

In his new role, Onuekwusi will work alongside head of wholesale and retail for UK, Europe and Latin America Steven de Vries and head of UK retail distribution James Crossley.

Justin Onuekwusi to lead LGIM's new 6bps Model Portfolio Service

He will "focus on maximising the potential of LGIM's retail funds by leading on understanding client requirements from an investments perspective and aligning investment solutions to the client base".

LGIM described the appointment as "strategic" and one that will help the firm as it "looks to drive and evolve the proposition and deliver a scalable and profitable retail business alongside other stakeholders".

Onuekwusi joined LGIM from Aviva Investors, where he served as a multi-asset fund manager for three years. Before this, he held roles with Merrill Lynch and Aon Consulting.

In 2020, he was awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his work promoting and campaigning for diversity in the asset management industry.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

'Significant challenges lie ahead' for the Federal Reserve

Numis: Large private companies to target growth over profits in 2022

More on People moves

Gascoigne will remain at SJP on a part time basis in an advisory capacity
Business roles

St. James's Place managing director exits after more than three decades

Ian Gascoigne

Georgie Lee
clock 27 January 2022 • 1 min read
Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson will start her new role on 1 February
ESG

PGIM creates global head of ESG role

Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 2 min read
Khalid Kahn of Aeon Investments
Business roles

Aeon Investments looks to Federated Hermes for new managing director

Khalid Khan

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate

24 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Mobeus VCTs sell out in 24 hours

21 January 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot