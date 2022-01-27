Over 90% of wholesale investors - including fund buyers, consultants and wealth managers - believe megatrends such as ESG will play a "vital" role in their fund management strategy over the next three to five years.

In the research, RBC AM identified six major megatrends that are set to shape the investment - and societal - landscape in the coming years.

The report said: "Our world is currently being shaped by deep and powerful megatrends. These are structural shifts in society that are massive, transformative, global and unstoppable.

"They affect our economies, our cultures, our lives and our planet. As with all major changes, these megatrends create both opportunities and risks. By anticipating and understanding these changes, investors can capitalise on the potential investment opportunities that they create."

It added: "These megatrends in turn are manifesting themselves in the profound impact they are having on investment behaviours and activity, such as equity rallies across global markets and the shift to ESG investment."

Climate change and resource scarcity are expected by 66% of investors to be the most investable megatrend, followed by technological advancements at 63%.

Anthony Pickering, head of business development, EMEA/APAC at BlueBay and RBC Asset Management, said: "Despite the monumental growth we have seen amongst passive investment funds over the past few years, a key takeaway from this research is the appetite amongst European wholesale investors for ESG considerations and emerging markets - something that we believe will be a significant driver for a ‘golden era' of active management."

The other megatrends expected to shape the future are healthcare innovation, changing population demographics, rapid urbanisation and the maturing of emerging markets.

With climate forecast as the dominant megatrend, the amount of capital flowing into sustainable or impact investments is expected to continue to increase.

Three quarters of wholesale investors said they will allocate more assets to funds with explicit ESG criteria over the next three to five years.

Over 80% of European investors also plan a broader allocation to emerging markets, believing these markets are "poised for growth" over the next five years.

Asia ex-China is seen as the most investable emerging market region in the pandemic recovery by 63% of investors, followed by Central and Eastern Europe (53%) and China (36%).

Pickering said: "Despite the relatively disappointing performance of EMs in recent years, there have been some clear success stories."