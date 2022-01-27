Digital 9 Infrastructure raises £95m to scale assets

The funds were raised via the issuance of 88,148,880 new shares at 108.0p per share and will be used to scale the firm's digital infrastructure investment agenda.

According to Digital 9, its investment objective is to invest in a range of assets that contribute to a reliable functioning internet. This involves investing in future proofed, non-legacy, scalable technologies and platforms, including data centres, tower infrastructure, subsea fibre, terrestrial fibre, and cell networks such as 5G.

Dealings in the new shares is expected to commence tomorrow (28 January). After admission, the company's issued share capital will total 810,629,500 shares, with voting rights.

"The company continues to make significant progress in building a diversified portfolio of Digital Infrastructure assets with sustainability at their core, whether the environmental credentials of the Verne Global data centre platform or the increase in connectivity provided by Aqua Comms and the new EMIC-1 subsea cable," said Jack Waters, chair of Digital 9.

"We very much appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and new investors, particularly in the current volatile market, and look forward to reporting on the deployment of these funds, together with our anticipated debt funding, in due course," he added.

Akur is acting as financial adviser to the company, while JP Morgan Securities is global coordinator and bookrunner on the placing.

The firm, which following its IPO in March 2021 has raised £845m in equity, has so far focused its investment efforts on data centres, fibre networks and wireless networks.

Its activities adhere to UN Sustainable Development Goal 9, in that investment activity contributes to building resilient infrastructure and promotes inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and fosters innovation.