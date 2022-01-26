M&G partners with Moneyfarm in D2C launch

Multi-asset model portfolios

Jenna Brown
2 min read
M&G is partnering with digital investment firm Moneyfarm to launch its own direct investment service.

It said M&G Wealth, the company's UK wealth management arm, would use Moneyfarm's existing technology and digital capabilities to underpin its own branded proposition.

M&G said it was moving into direct investing as the market had seen rapid growth over the last five years, with an average annual increase in assets under management of 18% to reach £351bn by the end of June 2021.

Demand for digital investment services now accounts for 19% of all UK direct customers, added the business. 

Designed by M&G Wealth, the new direct digital service will be tailored to meet a range of customer risk appetites and profiles through a collection of multi-asset model portfolios, backed by a selection of actively-managed and passive funds, it explained.

MoneyFarm will deliver the operating models, custody and trading services.

The move comes after M&G Wealth hired a firm to create its own hybrid advice proposition. Last May the firm appointed Ignition Advice to build the proposition, saying the low-cost service will be provided by a human adviser "but underpinned by technology". It will first target the company's existing customers before taking it to the wider market. 

Five funds ejected from ii Super 60 following Morningstar makeover

Minority stake

Separately, M&G said it had invested in Moneyfarm, taking a minority stake in Moneyfarm Holding as part of the company's latest round of fundraising.

It added the businesses would work together to "explore a range of other opportunities to partner in other European wealth markets".

M&G Wealth managing director David Montgomery (pictured) said: "With the launch of a direct, mobile-based investment platform, complementing our growing independent, proprietary and hybrid adviser businesses, our customers will be able to access the channel, advice and investment proposition that most suits their financial situation and needs.

"We have been highly impressed by Moneyfarm's innovative approach and look forward to working together to build a simple and effective proposition to serve our next generation of retail customers."

Giovanni Daprà, chief executive at Moneyfarm, added: "Moneyfarm was founded in 2012 on the core principle that personal investing should be simple and accessible to anyone to help improve their financial wellbeing.

"Our distinctive partnerships with established players in the industry such as Poste Italiane and UniCredit demonstrate the real value that can be created by combining the agility and innovation of a direct, digital fintech business with the scale and experience of an established provider.

"Having launched in the UK five years ago, we are very excited to be partnering with a proven name in M&G on the next stage of our journey."

Jenna Brown
