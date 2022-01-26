Quilter results: Quilter Cheviot improves while Quilter Investors struggles

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, said he was pleased with the improvements from its discretionary wealth management business

In the last three months of 2021, Quilter Cheviot, the discretionary wealth management business, had £282m of net flows, with total net flows for the year of £1.1bn and gross flows of £2.7bn.

This is up significantly from the previous year when total net flows for the twelve months was just £264m and gross flows were £2.1bn.

Paul Feeney, CEO Quilter, said he was "pleased with the significant year-on-year improvement" of this part of the business.

Quilter Cheviot's David Miller brings four-decade career in wealth management to a close

Meanwhile, Quilter Investors, the multi-asset business, saw net flows of just £9m for the fourth quarter, compared to £36m for the same period of 2020.

This meant the total net flows for 2021 was £538m, while gross flows for the year were £5.3bn. However, for the full year this is still higher than 2020 when net flows were £284m for the 12 months and £5bn of gross flows.

Feeney said rebalancing of the MPS portfolio "contributed to a drag". However, he added, "the launch of our repositioned Wealth Select range later this year will remove this potential headwind".

Platform success

In the final quarter, the platform experienced £816m of net flows and £2.3bn of gross flows.

The investment platform business saw significant uplift over the year with £9bn of gross flows in 2021, up 58% from the previous year and £3.5bn of net inflows. up 136%.

Last year, Quilter's platform completed a replatforming project, which has upgraded its technology.

"I am delighted with how our new Quilter Investment Platform has been received by financial advisers and customers," Feeney said.

He highlighted that gross flows from independent financial advisers is up 63% year-on-year, which is "reversing the declines we saw from that channel in recent years in the lead up to the platform's migration to new technology".

"I expect this momentum to build as we begin to encourage new IFA firms to start using our new platform given the wider range of products we can offer and assets we can now hold," the CEO added.

Quilter's productivity measure, or the amount of gross sales on its channels that come from a Quilter adviser, was £2.3m for the year, up from £1.8m for 2020.

"2021 was a year of continued business challenge caused by the COVID pandemic coupled with a degree of market volatility," Feeney said. "However, it was also a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model, which delivered consistent flows of around £1bn a quarter into our business during 2021 and we expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022."