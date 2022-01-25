PGIM creates global head of ESG role

Unanyants-Jackson, who joined PGIM Fixed Income in 2020 as head of ESG research, will be based in London and report to the chief operating officer, Taimur Hyat. She will be responsible for "shaping and coordinating" the ESG strategy and approach across the business, as well as engaging with external parties.

Hyat said the appointment was "in recognition of the critical importance of ESG across our client base" and the business wanted to "invest in further enriching our ESG expertise, research, analytical capabilities and industry leadership across PGIM".

During her time at PGIM Fixed Income, Unanyants-Jackson led the development of their proprietary tool, ESG Impact Ratings, which helped clients invest according to their ESG preferences and oversaw the publication of their first ESG annual report.

"Given PGIM's global scale and footprint, we have immense potential to make a positive impact and address many of today's ESG challenges," Unanyants-Jackson said. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to further advance PGIM's ESG strategy and leverage our existing and in certain cases longstanding ESG capabilities to help our investors meet their sustainability objectives in coordination with each of PGIM's businesses."

Elsewhere, John Ploeg and Armelle de Vienne have been appointed co-heads of ESG Research for PGIM Fixed Income, based in London and Newark respectively. They will report to Richard Greenwood, head of credit.

PGIM Fixed Income's Unanyants-Jackson: 'Overall, COP26 has been quite disappointing' Ploeg has held roles in the business' US and European CLO product management teams and most recently served as ESG specialist. De Vienne joined the business in 2021 and has been US team lead and ESG specialist.

"We are pleased to have John and Armelle take the helm leading ESG research for PGIM Fixed Income, said Mike Lillard, head of PGIM Fixed Income.

"Our credit analysts, investment teams and clients will undoubtedly benefit from their combined experience and continued efforts to grow our ESG capabilities."