Bestinvest relaunches with aim to 'reinvent online investing'

Will include sophisticated functionality

clock • 3 min read
Bestinvest is to relaunch as a service combining access to a range of low-cost portfolios, DIY investing, free financial coaching, digital tools and offering “affordable advice” at a fixed rate.

As part of the changes Bestinvest has launched a range of low-cost, ready-made "Smart" portfolios, which will have ongoing costs starting at 0.34% per annum for the least risky portfolio and up to 0.37% per anumum for the most risky.

There will be five portfolios ranging from Cautious to Maximum Growth. The current composition has all the portfolios with 6% in gold and 1.5% in cash, with the remainder mixed between equities, which ranges from 45% to 92.5%, and fixed income, which ranges between 47.5% and 0%. 

The relaunch will also see share-trading fees slashed to less than £5, halving the account fees for holding ready-made portfolios, and has also improved its resources for investors who like to select and manage their own investments.

The platform said the combination of tools would help people "plan for their future, keep on track for personal goals, and become better investors".

The revamped platform is set to launch after the tax year-end. The Smart portfolios will be available from 1 February.

Coaching and advice

The platform is also transforming into a hybrid digital service. The business said all clients will have free access to investment coaches, who are qualified financial planners.

It explained clients will be able to book a virtual meeting with the coaches, with the option of completing a digital fact find and risk assessment questionnaire to streamline the coaching discussion.

One-time advice packages will also be available, where personalised advice is required by a client, such as a review of their existing investments or a recommendation for an appropriate portfolio, this will be available for a one-off fee of between £295 and £495.

It said: "These are fully regulated financial advice packages. A Portfolio Health Check - in which an investment adviser examines your investments and makes recommendations - comes at a fixed price of £495 (inclusive of VAT). Meanwhile, the Investing for Your Goals option will recommend a suitable ready-made portfolio, or an asset allocation if the client wishes to make their own fund selections, at a fixed cost of just £295 (inclusive of VAT).

"Following the purchase of either of these advice packages there will be no commitment to further purchases or to an ongoing advice relationship." 

Simonetta Rigo, group chief marketing officer of Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "The launch of this new hybrid service is a major development which will make good on Tilney Smith & Williamson's chosen purpose of ‘placing the power of good advice into more hands'.

"There are millions of people in the UK who work hard for their money but lack confidence when it comes to investing. Many have cash left languishing in the bank being eroded by inflation or have multiple pensions which they are unsure about. By providing them with the tools to set real goals and estimate whether they are on track to achieve them, we can help investors ‘bring tomorrow forward' and identify the actions they might take today to get them on track to achieve their objectives, or even reach those goals at an earlier point in time."

She added the new Bestinvest would "provide the best of both worlds: the benefits of a modern, digital service with a human touch through the ability to speak to a qualified investment coach."

Kathleen Gallagher

