Five funds ejected from ii Super 60 following Morningstar makeover

Several funds were replaced as Morningstar puts its stamp on ii Super 60 list

Prior to handing the list over to Morningstar's Manager Selection Services Group, ii had put the UK Buffettology fund, JP Morgan European Income trust and Crux European Special Situations fund under formal review.

While the Crux fund has been retained, as Morningstar has faith in the manager's ability to identify winning companies, the other two have been replaced.

The Buffettology fund will be replaced with the Jupiter UK Special Situations fund, as the fund pickers have concerns about the impact of the fund's size and the composition of the ownership.

Morningstar said if inflows continue then "the strategy could either run into problems or have to change how the fund is run, for example investing in large companies when historically their success has come from smaller companies". It added it had "lost confidence" that the previous strong performance could be replicated in the future.

Meanwhile the JP Morgan trust will be replaced by the open-ended BlackRock Continental European Income fund. The trust previously sat within an income bucket, but it has merged with the JP Morgan European Growth Trust and so its primary objective has changed.

The Liontrust Special Situations fund has also been removed after Morningstar expressed worries over the size.

"The fund is one of the largest UK equity funds in the market but maintains a dedicated allocation to small and mid-cap companies. This means that the fund has to choose between having high ownership of a company or owning smaller portions of more companies.

"We feel that this means the managers cannot fully express the fund's investment process and that they may end up owning companies in which they have lower conviction just to spread the money," Morningstar said.

It will be replaced with Ninety One UK Alpha, which the group said had a "strong and experienced team" and despite disappointing recent returns, was a "strong option for broad exposure".

The fund selectors also replaced Marlborough Global Bond with PIMCO Global Investment Grade Credit; removed Martin Currie Japan Equity; and added Jupiter Japan Income.

Moira O'Neill, head of personal finance at ii, said the changes "show Morningstar making a clear mark as they take over our list".

"But they are more of a makeover than a face lift, with most of our selections staying, and a few interesting surprises."

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

Super 60 performance

More than two-thirds (72%) of active selections on Super 60 have outperformed their respective benchmark index over the past three years since the list was launched, according to Morningstar.

Scottish Mortgage, whose recent performance has struggled, still managed to be the best-performing constituent, returning 190% and almost double the second-best, TR European Growth, which was recently renamed European Smaller Companies Trust.

BMO Commercial Property was the worst performing Super 60-rated fund over three years, down 3.6%, followed by Lindsell Train Japanese Equity Fund, down 2.7%.

Over one year the Super 60 performance analysis is more mixed, with just 51% of active selections outperforming their benchmarks.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at ii, said: "It is great to see the majority of active selections performing in-line with our expectations over three years. The shorter-term data is often more mixed, and while we take this with a pinch of salt, it is always a little sobering when the data is less clear cut - we are only human."