Life Science REIT investment adviser Ironstone AM makes three senior hires

Ironstone Asset Management is the investment adviser of Life Science REIT

Harris, who has held senior roles at CBRE Global Investors, Imry Holdings and Frame Investments, most recently co-founded boutique investment advisory and asset management business Westmount Real Estate.

The investment adviser has also hired Matthew Barker, who joins from Mayfair Capital, as senior asset manager.

Barker has more than 10 years' experience in the UK real estate market, including as asset manager at REIT Picton Property Income.

David Lewis has joined Ironstone Asset Management as director of operations and finance, consolidating the two roles.

He replaces Andrew Pinto who has left the company.

Lewis was recently at Round Hill Capital, a real estate private equity firm, where he was head of fund finance.

Simon Farnsworth, managing director of Ironstone Asset Management, said the new appointments "provide significant additional expertise to the team's extensive investment capabilities and experience".

In November last year, Life Science REIT successfully completed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of £350m, having targeted an initial £300m.

Farnsworth said: "In a little over two months since our IPO, we are pleased to have deployed over half of the IPO proceeds in five high-quality, immediately income-producing life science transactions across the ‘Golden Triangle' of London, Oxford and Cambridge.

"We look forward to updating shareholders on the progression of our active pipeline of highly attractive opportunities in due course."