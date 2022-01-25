Life Science REIT investment adviser Ironstone AM makes three senior hires

New director of asset management

clock • 1 min read
Ironstone Asset Management is the investment adviser of Life Science REIT
Image:

Ironstone Asset Management is the investment adviser of Life Science REIT

Ironstone Asset Management, the investment adviser of Life Science REIT, has appointed Ian Harris as director of asset management, alongside two other senior hires.

Harris, who has held senior roles at CBRE Global Investors, Imry Holdings and Frame Investments, most recently co-founded boutique investment advisory and asset management business Westmount Real Estate.

The investment adviser has also hired Matthew Barker, who joins from Mayfair Capital, as senior asset manager.

Barker has more than 10 years' experience in the UK real estate market, including as asset manager at REIT Picton Property Income.

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

David Lewis has joined Ironstone Asset Management as director of operations and finance, consolidating the two roles.

He replaces Andrew Pinto who has left the company.

Lewis was recently at Round Hill Capital, a real estate private equity firm, where he was head of fund finance.

Simon Farnsworth, managing director of Ironstone Asset Management, said the new appointments "provide significant additional expertise to the team's extensive investment capabilities and experience".

In November last year, Life Science REIT successfully completed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of £350m, having targeted an initial £300m.

UK sees highest number of IPOs since 2007 but outlook 'uncertain'

Farnsworth said: "In a little over two months since our IPO, we are pleased to have deployed over half of the IPO proceeds in five high-quality, immediately income-producing life science transactions across the ‘Golden Triangle' of London, Oxford and Cambridge.

"We look forward to updating shareholders on the progression of our active pipeline of highly attractive opportunities in due course."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Quilter Cheviot's David Miller brings four-decade career in wealth management to a close

Global X ETFs unveils Blockchain UCITS ETF for European investors

More on People moves

Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson will start her new role on 1 February
ESG

PGIM creates global head of ESG role

Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 2 min read
Khalid Kahn of Aeon Investments
Business roles

Aeon Investments looks to Federated Hermes for new managing director

Khalid Khan

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Thu Ha Chow will be one of eight investment professionals in the Singapore office
Unit trusts/OEICs

Robeco hires for new head of fixed income Asia role

Thu Ha Chow joins from Loomis Sayles & Co

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RWC Partners rebrands to Redwheel amid identity revamp

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot