Financial Conduct Authority warns firms against limiting liabilities

Consultation open until 1 March

clock • 1 min read
FCA said it would reject proposals and use its regulatory powers where appropriate
Image:

FCA said it would reject proposals and use its regulatory powers where appropriate

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned firms they should not be using company and insolvency law to minimise their liabilities.

In proposed guidance, published today (25 January), the regulator said it had seen an increase in firms developing ‘Schemes of Arrangements', particularly when it comes to redress liabilities and that firms have requested a ‘letter of non-objection' in relation to these proposals.

The regulator, however, said it "would be unlikely to ever issue" such a letter and believes firms should be providing the best possible outcome for customers, which would be "providing the maximum amount of funding possible to meet compensation claims by customers".

The FCA said it would reject proposals in court and use regulatory powers, including enforcement actions for misconduct by firms or their senior managers, when appropriate. 

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, said:  "Under existing company and insolvency law, firms have options to limit their liabilities. When making use of these, they still have a responsibility to treat their customers fairly.

"We will take action against firms that do not meet this obligation. The guidance we are consulting on should help firms understand our expectations and ultimately help firms to avoid proposing compromises that are unacceptable to us because they fail to provide the best possible outcome for consumers." 

This consultation is open until 1 March 2022.   

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

PGIM creates global head of ESG role

Bestinvest relaunches with aim to 'reinvent online investing'

Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot