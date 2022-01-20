NN IP's Marcin Adamczyk: 'Collision of forces' facing emerging market debt in 2022

Scope to add value

NN IP's Marcin Adamczyk
NN IP's Marcin Adamczyk

NN Investment Partners' head of emerging market debt, Marcin Adamczyk, has warned of a “collision of forces” facing emerging market debt in 2022, as consensus forecasts a “downbeat” year for the asset class.

Adamczyk noted that last year began well for emerging market fixed income, before US president Joe Biden's stimulus plan passed congress and pushed treasury rates higher. Then inflation started to take hold later in the year.

"Central banks in emerging markets had no choice but to react by hiking rates. Events in China also dented sentiment. Authorities there started to tighten liquidity conditions to push real estate developers to reduce their leverage," said Adamczyk.

"These problems, plus strong US growth and a rising dollar, created tough conditions for emerging market debt."

The outlook for emerging market debt this year is more downbeat than at the start of 2021.

A "collision of forces" - including Covid uncertainty, Fed tightening and slower growth, and the reduced growth differential with developed markets - are all set to play a role on how the asset class performs this year.

Nevertheless, highlighted Adamczyk, emerging market debt is still providing attractive yields compared with much of the developed world's debt universe.

According to the emerging market specialist, the asset class "will require careful navigation" such as "pinpointing where inflation is set to peak early", but there is potential for positive returns.

Adamczyk said: "It will be vital to avoid the weakest links in the emerging market universe, and there's going to be scope to add a lot of value on top of the broad market return through regional calls, country positioning and active rotation."

