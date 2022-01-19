CISI CEO Simon Culhane steps down after almost two decades in role

Recruitment ongoing

James Baxter-Derrington
Chief executive officer of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment Simon Culhane will step down in September 2022, after 18 years in the role.

Culhane first joined as CEO of the Securities Institute in May 2004, which would eventually change its name to the current CISI in 2009.

Since he took on the role, the body has grown from 65 staff in London to almost 200 across ten nations, while membership has exceeded 26,000 qualified members across more than 75 countries.

CISI chair Michael Cole-Fontayn said the institution intended to engage Culhane in an "an international ambassadorial role for an appropriate period".

The search process to recruit Culhane's replacement has begun and is ongoing, with the body stating it is "committed to finding the appropriate leader for the Institute's next stage of development".

Culhane said: "It has been a real honour and privilege to hold this position, for what will have been 18 years which have gone by in a flash.

"I feel that now is the right time to step down, after we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year."

CISI chair Michael Cole-Fontayn described Culhane as "instrumental in the growth of our global community of members".

"The board of trustees recognise the significant contribution and dedication Simon has given to the Institute over nearly two decades as its CEO," he added.

Trustpilot