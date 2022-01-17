BlackRock AUM exceeds $10trn as ETFs and active strategies attract record flows

$540bn of net inflows in 2021

clock • 1 min read
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Image:

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

BlackRock has surpassed $10trn in assets under management, following record flows into ETFs and active strategies in 2021.

The asset manager reported on 14 January that it generated $540bn of net inflows in 2021, including "an industry leading" $267bn of active net inflows, according to chairman and CEO Laurence Fink.

In a statement, Fink said: "BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history, even as our assets under management reached new highs."

AUM in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 15% to reach $10.01trn, up from $8.68trn at the end of 2020.

BlackRock launches two active 'Climate Action' funds

Fink added: "Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth. Our industry-leading iShares ETF platform remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306bn."

In the fourth quarter alone, net flows into ETFs were $104bn.

BlackRock reported a 20% increase in full-year revenue in 2021, which it said included record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue, and was helped by a 14% jump in revenue in the fourth quarter to $5.1bn.

Quarterly total net inflows in the fourth quarter totalled $212bn, with inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions, the asset manager said.

BlackRock opens proxy voting options to clients

"As the world continues to navigate uncertainty and profound shifts in economies and societies at large, BlackRock remains focused on helping our clients meet their investment goals. Every dollar that is entrusted to us, by every client, is treated with the same care and responsibility," Fink said.

"BlackRock enters 2022 better positioned than ever - we remain confident in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term and helping more and more people experience financial wellbeing."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Graham Bentley takes on CIO role at Avellemy

interactive investor outsources production of rated lists to Morningstar to 'free up' analyst team

More on Industry

Outlook for 2022
Companies

Podcast: A Fresh Take on 2022

Outlook for the year ahead

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Paul Myners has died at the age of 73
Companies

City minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

Extensive career

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Antonio Horta-Osorio of Credit Suisse has resigned
Companies

Credit Suisse chair resigns after Covid breaches

Only eight months in role

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot