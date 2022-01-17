BlackRock AUM exceeds $10trn as ETFs and active strategies attract record flows

The asset manager reported on 14 January that it generated $540bn of net inflows in 2021, including "an industry leading" $267bn of active net inflows, according to chairman and CEO Laurence Fink.

In a statement, Fink said: "BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history, even as our assets under management reached new highs."

AUM in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 15% to reach $10.01trn, up from $8.68trn at the end of 2020.

BlackRock launches two active 'Climate Action' funds

Fink added: "Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth. Our industry-leading iShares ETF platform remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306bn."

In the fourth quarter alone, net flows into ETFs were $104bn.

BlackRock reported a 20% increase in full-year revenue in 2021, which it said included record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue, and was helped by a 14% jump in revenue in the fourth quarter to $5.1bn.

Quarterly total net inflows in the fourth quarter totalled $212bn, with inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions, the asset manager said.

BlackRock opens proxy voting options to clients

"As the world continues to navigate uncertainty and profound shifts in economies and societies at large, BlackRock remains focused on helping our clients meet their investment goals. Every dollar that is entrusted to us, by every client, is treated with the same care and responsibility," Fink said.

"BlackRock enters 2022 better positioned than ever - we remain confident in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term and helping more and more people experience financial wellbeing."