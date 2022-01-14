Ninety One turns to Nordea for sustainable emerging markets portfolio manager

Joining from Nordea Asset Management, where she managed the €6bn Emerging Stars Equity and Asian Stars Equity strategies, Hansveden will be responsible for developing a strategy seeking to complement Ninety One's sustainable offerings.

The Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity strategy will run alongside Ninety One's Global Environment, Global Sustainable Equity, UK Sustainable Equity and Global Multi-Asset Sustainable Growth strategies. She will be based in London.

Ninety One names Nazmeera Moola chief sustainability officer

Hansveden's strategies at Nordea were said to be at the "forefront" of sustainable investing in emerging markets.

With over 15 years' industry experience, the portfolio manager has also held roles at First Swedish Pension Fund (AP1) as well as BlackRock.

Mimi Ferrini, co-chief investment officer at Ninety One, said: "Juliana brings with her a tremendous depth and breadth of expertise, an outstanding track record and an extensive understanding of, and commitment to sustainability with substance."

Ferrini reasserted the firm's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 while broadening its suite of global sustainable strategies to ensure sustainability remains a "core" part of the business.

"We are particularly focused on allocating capital to companies and industries which can drive real-world change in Emerging Markets, enabling a just and inclusive transition," she said.