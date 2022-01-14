AXA IM rebrands and realigns Global Distribution fund

The changes will take place on 1 February

"Today, we believe companies that address key sustainability-related risks, and focus on improving their sustainability practices on key ESG issues, should deliver higher financial returns than the broader market over the long-term," a spokesperson said.

"Likewise, sovereign debt issuers with high ESG scores will benefit in terms of their ongoing ability to issue. The name, investment objective and policy of the fund will change, but the fund's core investment philosophy will remain unaltered."

The fund, which is run by David Shaw and Jamie Forbes Wilson who came to the helm in April 2020, will retain its multi-asset fund mixture where about 40-50% of the funds is invested in government bonds, with the remainder invested in equities.

Currently the equity part of the fund is a portfolio of over 300 global stocks, this will be reduced to 80.

AXA IM said this would mean a "substantial proportion of the investments currently held in the fund will be sold and the cash proceeds reinvested".

It estimated the costs associated with realignment would be about 0.15%, which would be payable out of the fund. AXA IM will be meeting the costs of amending the fund's documentation to reflect these changes and the costs associated with notifying the fund's unitholders

In the year to 13 January the fund has returned 10%, while the MSCI ACWI has returned 13.8% and the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% has returned 5.4%, according to FE Fundinfo.