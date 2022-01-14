Artemis appoints restructured fixed income team as partners following Foster's retirement

Co-manager of the Artemis Global Select Strategy Alex Illingworth has also been made a partner of the firm.

Rebecca Young and Juan Valenzuela, who took on the Artemis Strategic Bond fund from Foster and Alex Ralph, who also left the firm last year, have been appointed as partners from 1 January 2022.

Artemis restructures fixed income teams as James Foster retires

David Ennett, who took on co-management of the bond portion of Artemis High Income from Ralph, has also been made a partner at the firm.

Both Foster and Matthew Beesley, who left the firm as CIO to take on the same role at Jupiter, have had their appointments as partner officially terminated, as per Companies House filings.

Co-manager of the Artemis Global Select Strategy Alex Illingworth has also been made a partner of the firm, more than a decade after he first joined.