Artemis appoints restructured fixed income team as partners following Foster's retirement

Four new partners

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Co-manager of the Artemis Global Select Strategy Alex Illingworth has also been made a partner of the firm.
Image:

Co-manager of the Artemis Global Select Strategy Alex Illingworth has also been made a partner of the firm.

Artemis Investment Management has appointed a raft of new partners at the firm, largely from the fixed income team, which was restructured in the wake of James Foster’s retirement last year.

Rebecca Young and Juan Valenzuela, who took on the Artemis Strategic Bond fund from Foster and Alex Ralph, who also left the firm last year, have been appointed as partners from 1 January 2022.

Artemis restructures fixed income teams as James Foster retires

David Ennett, who took on co-management of the bond portion of Artemis High Income from Ralph, has also been made a partner at the firm.

Both Foster and Matthew Beesley, who left the firm as CIO to take on the same role at Jupiter, have had their appointments as partner officially terminated, as per Companies House filings.

Co-manager of the Artemis Global Select Strategy Alex Illingworth has also been made a partner of the firm, more than a decade after he first joined.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

Outlook 2022 piece by piece: Sustainable investing

More on People moves

Jean Yeo of Victory Hill
Business roles

Victory Hill appoints head of sustainability amid dual hire

Eleanor Fraser-Smith and Jean Yeo

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Patrick Farrell to join Charles Stanley
People moves

Industry heavyweight Patrick Farrell named as Charles Stanley CIO

Starts in January

Alex Rolandi
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Chief sustainability officer and fund manager Will Thompson
Fund management

Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

Added as manager to second fund range

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot