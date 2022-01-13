The sustainability-focused UK housing association bond is said to be the first of its kind, and has been set up in conjunction with France-headquartered BNP Paribas - the sole sustainability structuring advisor and joint book runner on the bond.

Money raised through the £300m bond is intended to be invested in the building of 8,000 new homes in the UK by April 2024, over half of which are meant to be ‘affordable' for buyers.

Agnes Gourc, head of sustainable capital Markets, BNP Paribas, "L&Q is proving that finance can be used to align social and environmental targets and drive real progress in a transparent, measurable, way.

"L&Q's communities benefit from new and affordable homes constructed with a lower environmental impact, and investors get a direct link between their investments and the SLB commitments."

The housing association bond was created with a view to reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% by the end of Q1 in 2024, versus a 2019/20 baseline, according to L&Q.

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

The bond is also seeking to achieve an average SAP (System Applications and Products in Data Processing) score of 72 or over in the low Energy Performance Certificate band.

Waqar Ahmed, L&Q group director of finance, said: "We are thrilled with the successful placement of this landmark ‘Sustainability Linked Bond', which is a first for our sector.

"It will allow us to meet our stated objectives and further strengthen our liquidity position, while stretching us to achieve environmental and social targets that greatly benefit our residents and the wider community."

Ahmed highlighted that L&Q is seeking to achieve net zero by 2050 - in line with many global decarbonisation goals.

He said: "We want to enable sustainable economic and housing growth, to safeguard the environment, and to collaborate with others to achieve significant improvement in social impact and social value.

"However, we face the challenge of funding these ambitions while simultaneously delivering a major programme of safety remediation work, improving residents' homes, and increasing the supply of much-needed new homes."

L&Q is a not-for-profit registered provider of social housing and is one of the UK's leading housing associations, providing housing to around 250,000 people primarily across London and the South East of England.