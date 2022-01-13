Ninety One hires senior analyst to cover LatAm

Christine Reed joins from Goldman Sachs

Christine Reed has been appointed a senior analyst at Ninety One
Ninety One has hired Christine Reed as a senior analyst to cover Latin America.

She will join the emerging market sovereign and FX team based in New York and will be responsible for LatAm coverage.

Reed joins the firm from Goldman Sachs Asset Management where she was vice president, head of emerging markets local debt. 

Prior to this, she was an associate at Citigroup on the Latin American Fixed Income and FX trading desk. 

Peter Eerdmans, head of fixed income at Ninety One, said: "Christine brings extensive experience across the full emerging market spectrum and in particular Latin America. Furthermore, her in-depth knowledge and understanding of EM sovereign bonds, interest rate swaps, FX spot and forwards will be an asset to the team as we further develop our investment capabilities. Christine is the second hire to the EMD team based in New York, underscoring our commitment to the North American market."

 

