Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

Willcocks has held his current role since November 2017 and first joined M&G as managing director, global head of sales in March 2005.

As part of his recent position, he also served as executive director of M&G Investment Management, M&G Alternatives Investment Management and M&G Investments Japan. He also held roles as director of Prudential Portfolio Managers, South Africa, and executive director and president of M&G Investments Americas.

Willcocks is also chair of the Investment Association investment funds committee.

He first joined the industry in 1986, beginning his career in the investment management division of Hambros Bank, before shifting into investment sales. He then moved to Prolific as regional sales manager in 1993 and became investment sales director following its merger with Aberdeen in 1997, and moved to MFS as sales director in 2001, before joining M&G.

His onward destination is as yet unknown.

Jack Daniels, CIO of M&G, said: "Joffy energised our distribution efforts in the UK and as we grew internationally, playing an important role in M&G achieving a prominent position in many markets and shaping our sales teams. He leaves with our thanks for his relentless commitment and dedication to delivering for our clients and mentoring many colleagues."