Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

Group chief investment officer and global head of multi asset Kyrklund and global head of equities Bateman are two of seven promotions at the firm, accompanied by the departure of two individuals.

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

Peter Harrison, group chief executive, said Schroders' focus in the new year was to "nurture existing talent and develop a simplified management structure", which would allow the firm to "remain relevant for our clients and deliver their investment needs".

Global head of investment Charles Prideaux will become the firm's global head of strategy and solutions, responsible for overseeing the integration of the River & Mercantile Solutions division into Schroders, along with corporate development and relationships with key partners.

Head of multi-asset strategy Lesley-Ann Morgan will take on an additional role as CEO, Schroders Unit Trusts, subject to regulatory approval, while head of EMEA Karine Szenberg has been promoted to a global role set to include marketing, communications and product.

Phil Middleton, head of institutional North America, has been promoted to head of North America and will join Schroders GMC, and Beth Saint, global head of marketing and communications, has been promoted to Schroders Group Management Committee.

Global head of product, solutions and quant, Carolina Minio-Paluello, and CEO North America, Marc Brookman, have both departed the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Harrison said: "I would like to personally thank Carolina for the work she has done in laying the foundations for us to move to a more streamlined management structure.

"She has been instrumental in our sustainability journey and has driven the vision for natural capital and climate solutions. Carolina has also embraced and led several of our diversity and inclusion efforts. I wish her the very best for the future.

"I would also like to thank Marc for the contributions he made in laying the strong foundations for the firm's continued growth. Under his leadership, the North American business saw record flows, revenues and assets and he leaves the business well positioned for the future."

Minio-Paluello added: "I have enjoyed helping Schroders articulate and execute the vision of the firm's product strategy as a leader in sustainability.

"I am passionate about the positive impact investors can have by directing capital to tackle the mounting climate change challenges and how we can harness solutions leveraging the digital revolution."

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Brookman said: "I have truly enjoyed my time at Schroders and building the North American business has been both a challenge and an honour and I look forward to working with Phil Middleton on the leadership transition.

"I am a strong believer in keeping a client centric approach which focuses on the needs of investors. Seeing the strong business growth using this ethos has made me proud of what we have collectively achieved."