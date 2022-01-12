T. Rowe Price launches China ex-mega cap equity fund

The new fund will be managed by Hong Kong-based Wenli Zheng

China Evolution Equity is designed to offer a differentiated exposure to the global economy and will seek to avoid the largest 100 well-known mega-cap Chinese stocks and focuses on under-owned and under-researched opportunities outside of the mega-caps.

According to the firm, investors largely focus on the top 100 mega-cap Chinese stocks. These dominant firms account for almost 70% of the MSCI China Index and 59% of the average allocation among the 10 largest Chinese equity funds.

The firm added that the the MSCI China Index is also biased towards Hong Kong-listed companies, as it currently offers only a 13% allocation to onshore A-shares.

In contrast, the China Evolution Equity fund has three times as much exposure to the underexplored A-shares market than the benchmark, with its weighting towards A-shares and H-shares broadly balanced at launch.

The new fund will be managed by Wenli Zheng, a Hong Kong-based portfolio manager who has been responsible for Greater China focused investment since 2014. He is supported by a local team of China focused analysts.

"We believe focusing on emerging trends and companies rather than on the incumbents will enable us to unearth the winners of tomorrow," said Zheng. "Digging deeper into this rich universe also allows us to discover mispriced opportunities and hidden gems."

Zheng noted the firm will adopt a holistic approach to the Chinese market and seek bottom-up ideas.

"We are unconstrained by index or style. We believe that to best capture the opportunities China offers, investors should have the flexibility to build a portfolio that is very different from the benchmark," added Zheng.

To populate the China Evolution Equity portfolio, Zheng seeks to identify mispriced opportunities within three buckets including ‘compounders', where the market underappreciates the long-term duration of growth.

The second is ‘the non-linear growers', where business fundamentals could have step-function change driven by product or industry cycles. Finally, there are the ‘special situation' opportunities.

John Yule, head of UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price said the new strategy can play a new role in complementing investors' existing China exposure.

In addition to a UK-domiciled OEIC, the China Evolution Equity fund will also be able to investors on T. Rowe Price's Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV which launched in August 2020.