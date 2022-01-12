Fidelity's Alex Denny and former SLI head of trusts Gordon Humphries elected to AIC board

The duo of non-executive directors took their seats following the AIC's annual general meeting today, which also saw deputy chair Peter Niven re-elected, along with non-executive directors Susie Farnon and Patrick Reeve.

Former AIC chair and deputy chair, Rachel Beagles and William Hemmings, officially resigned from the board today (12 January).

Elisabeth Scott, chair of the AIC, said: "I would like to warmly welcome Alex Denny and Gordon Humphries to the AIC board.

"Alex's considerable management group experience at Fidelity International and Gordon's extensive knowledge of VCTs and investment companies will be invaluable. They both bring a wealth of enthusiasm for investment companies and I very much look forward to working with them.

"As Rachel Beagles and William Hemmings retire from the board, I would like to thank them for the significant contribution they have made to the AIC and the industry."

Denny added: "As a millennial professional (still a little shy of 40 years old), I am passionate about investment companies and sit squarely in the target retail demographic of many AIC members.

"Investment companies have always found ways to evolve and stay important for investors and I believe this flexibility is the industry's greatest opportunity. I want to ensure investment companies remain competitive and relevant to all investors."

Humphries, who is currently a director of Foresight VCT, Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies, said: "Investment companies have been in my blood since I joined the industry in 1988 and it is a privilege to join the AIC board.

"Being a director of VCTs and having launched one of the first VCTs, I particularly look forward to contributing to the AIC's work in this area. The AIC has made great progress in promoting the industry to retail investors, advisers and wealth managers and I look forward to the next steps."