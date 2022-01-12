PGIM adds sixth strategy to emerging market debt UCITS suite

PGIM Emerging Market Hard Currency Debt ESG will be managed by PGIM Fixed Income and builds upon the group's existing emerging market hard currency debt strategy.

PGIM launches Strategic Income ESG fund

According to PGIM Fixed Income, the long-term trajectories of emerging market governments and issuers will be influenced by ESG issues, such as climate change or governance practices.

Cathy Hepworth, head of emerging market debt at PGIM Fixed Income, and Mariusz Banasiak will co-manage the fund.

The pair aims to construct a diversified portfolio of hard currency opportunities, across sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds.

This launch marks the eighth dedicated ESG UCITS strategy offered by PGIM to non-US investors, with each fund also classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Most recently, the group launched the PGIM Strategic Income ESG fund - an ESG-integrated multi-sector bond strategy which focuses on income generation and capital appreciation.

Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM Investments International, said: "The ongoing strengthening of our range of ESG-integrated solutions is a key priority for PGIM, particularly as we continue to see accelerating interest in sustainable investment solutions from clients across the globe.

"ESG issues can materially impact the performance of investor portfolios, particularly within the underdeveloped emerging markets.

"By harnessing the power of our comprehensive ESG impact and climate risk assessment framework, we expect to be in a position to mitigate the risks and capitalise on the opportunities in the years ahead."

PGIM repositions four funds to incorporate ESG

Hepworth added that hard currency sovereigns and corporates are among the most appealing segments within the EMD space.

"However, we recognise differentiation is imperative as ever - particularly when faced with challenges such as increased debt burdens among sovereigns, and varying policy and fiscal consolidation efforts."