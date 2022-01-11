RSMR adds Blue Whale Growth, Goldman Sachs and Capital Group funds to ratings list

Its qualitative rating process, which currently includes 356 active funds and 44 responsible funds, covers an initial universe of 4,100 IA funds.

The Blue Whale Growth fund, which was seeded by Peter Hargreaves and is headed up by Stephen Yiu, offers investors exposure to around 25-35 stocks that the managers believe will grow significantly over time.

RSMR said: "We like the team-based approach that Blue Whale operates and the level of fundamental analysis and discussion that takes place within the team. Focusing on the strongest companies that have a moat and can be critical to users, as well as deploying cloud based/digitised versions."

Meanwhile, the Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Partners Portfolio earned its RSMR rating because of its "strong and consistent results".

The investment team on this fund are based in Japan and focuses on companies with ‘unique growth drivers' that can deliver a return of 50% over three years.

"The fund has built up a strong performance record, either when looked at cumulatively or on a discrete year basis, and while its growth bias has aided performance it still stacks up in a highly credible manner within this sub-universe of growth orientated funds," the RSMR team said. "Stock selection has been strong across a broad range of sectors and the consistent results demonstrated over many years indicate the research process and portfolio construction are robust."

Finally, the team has included the Capital Group New Perspective fund in its ratings based on its "strong record against its benchmark index and peer group over both shorter and longer time periods".

The fund, which has a track record that spans five decades, invests in companies that stand to gain from changing global trade patterns and long-term shifts in the global economy.

RSMR said: "The approach taken in terms of combining an analyst driven portfolio with a number of fund managers is very different to most portfolios and the sleeve approach ensures the fund is highly diversified at the stock level. As this is a global rather than regional mandate, the potential investment universe is large and stock diversification has not hampered alpha generation.

"The fund has developed an outstanding record over many years, utilising the strong research resource at the group and it is suitable as a core holding."