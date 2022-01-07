Ben Waterhouse joins Schroders Personal Wealth

In his new role, Waterhouse will be responsible for driving the firm's growth strategy across the UK, alongside improving and delivering its advice proposition.

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

Waterhouse joins from Barclays Wealth, where he served as managing director and head of distribution, leading the firm's client facing functions across the UK.

Prior to this, Waterhouse held roles at Fidelity International, most recently as global head of intermediary distribution, and spent a decade working at Legal & General.

He joins SPW in the second quarter of 2022.

Duckworth said: "Ben has a strong track record and robust understanding of the global wealth management and investment industry. We believe his vast experience and skillset will be invaluable to our clients and the business as we continue with our ambition of growing the company to become one of the biggest financial planning businesses in the UK.

"Ben is joining us at an exciting and pivotal time in our journey. As a business we have made huge progress over the last 12 months with our ambition of delivering more advice to more clients than any other financial institution, and we have achieved a great amount in a small period of time.

"We will continue with our ambitious plans this year and growth remains an important part of our agenda. Ben will play a fundamental part in not only delivering, but improving, our advice proposition and making sure we continue to achieve our goal of giving more advice to more clients."

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

Waterhouse added: "I am excited to be joining SPW at such an important time for both clients and the business.

"The client centric approach of the company and its beliefs around financial planning resonate strongly with me. I am a firm believer that financial planning can help people achieve their goals.

"I am confident that the advisers at SPW have the expertise, knowledge and pride to devise a plan that will change a client's life and am looking forward to working with them to achieve this together."