China's real estate crisis intensifies as Shimao Group defaults on loan - reports

One month on from Evergrande default

Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading on Shimao bonds
Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading on Shimao bonds

Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings’ debt troubles have deepened concerns over the Asian superpower’s property market and any potential spillover of the cash crunch further afield.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading on several of Shimao's bonds on Friday (7 January), a day after the developer's failure to repay a loan sent its shares tumbling.

Three sources close to the matter told Reuters that Shimao Group unit Shimao Construction has asked for extensions on maturities for two asset-backed securities due this month worth 1.17bn yuan ($183.5m).

Chinese policymakers faced with 'moral dilemma' to avoid property crisis contagion

According to these sources, the proposals would see the company repay 10% of the principal in January, and then 5% each month from February to November, with the remaining 40% paid in December.

In December last year, the Chinese property developer was downgraded by ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's. Earlier in the month Fitch became the first ratings agency to downgrade real estate giant Evergrande to "selective default".

The firm - whose default was already seen as inevitable - had missed a deadline to pay back bond coupons.

Shimao Group seems to be following a similar pattern.

According to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday (6 January), Shimao Group defaulted on a loan after missing a 645m yuan ($101m) payment.

It hailed the latest sign of trouble in China's property market.

Analysts have previously warned that Chinese authorities are faced with a "moral hazard dilemma" as they struggle to contain any contagion from its real estate crisis.

Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'?

Analysis by S&P Global Ratings last year predicted a "tough" 2022 for China's property companies.

As much as one third of China's developers may see their liquidity "acutely strained" in a worst case scenario, while defaults are set to rise as $84bn of debt matures over the next five quarters, according to the report.

Shimao Group has been contacted for comment.

Most UK financial firms to have green offering within a year but cost a 'critical' barrier

'Optimistic' Albion Capital seeks £80m in latest VCT fundraise

Backing dominant firms in Asia makes sense but identifying their successors provides real alpha
Backing dominant firms in Asia makes sense but identifying their successors provides real alpha

