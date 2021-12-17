Mirabaud Group set to change management structure in January

Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, will join current partners Etienne d'Arenberg (head of wealth management UK), Thiago Frazao (head of wealth management LATAM), Alain Baron (head of wealth management MENA) and Andrew Lake (head of credit and fixed income).

Narula joined Mirabaud in 2013, and is also a member of the executive committee of its asset management business.

Equity partners, as investors in the company, hold management roles and help shape the development of the group. Narula will become the second person from Mirabaud's AM business to join the partner team.

Lionel Aeschlimann, managing partner of the group and CEO of Mirabaud Asset Management, said: "Anu has been a key figure in our Asset Management business since his arrival in 2013; his continued engagement and commitments to the business have been an active part of our growth and success story.

"As such, his progression to equity partner is only natural and we look forward to working together to continue the group's development and progression in all our markets."

Narula started his career in investment management at Morley Fund Management in the global equity team.

He held a global equity portfolio manager role within Cadwyn Global's macro hedge fund since 2005. Prior to joining Mirabaud Asset Management in 2013, Narula worked at AXA Framlington where he was lead-manager of the Global Equity High Income fund and co-manager of the Global Opportunities fund.