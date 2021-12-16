Analysts relieved as US Federal Reserve doubles reduction in bond-buying programme

Importantly, though the committee chose to keep interest rates stationary, it predicted three rate hikes in 2022, a sharp increase from previous expectations.

Analysts were not surprised by the decision to accelerate the reduction of stimulus, with Ron Temple, co-head of multi-asset and head of US equities at Lazard Asset Management, stating that "with the economy firing on all cylinders, the Fed is right to reduce securities purchases that risk further inflating financial asset prices".

Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager for global asset allocation at Fiera Capital, noted that "Powell essentially pre-announced this intention in his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee in late-November, so this development was widely anticipated and largely priced-in going into today's gathering."

Some analysts viewed the decision as overdue, as Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said that "the Fed apparently just woke up to the inflationary pressures consuming the US economy".

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist for global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management noted that the Fed had even "retired use of the word ‘transitory'", as inflation becomes more of a concern for the Fed than it has been in the past few decades.

Shah added that "price pressures may well ease next year, but inflation will settle at a level uncomfortably high for the Fed - this is transitory plus."

Fed expects to raise rates three times next year

The prospect of future rate hikes has been the main point of interest from the committee meeting. Bangsund noted that "consequently, the Fed's interest rate forecasts revealed a hawkish surprise, with officials now expecting three rate hikes in 2022". "This is a more aggressive and a steeper rate trajectory than what had been expected going into today's gathering," she added.

Analysts seem split on the decision. Temple warned that "the Fed should be judicious about when and how quickly it raises rates. With 4.2 million fewer people working than before Covid, the labour market is far from fully recovered.

"Moreover, with inflation below target nearly 90% of the last decade, the Fed should avoid snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in reaction to one year of uncomfortably elevated inflation."

However, Shah disagreed, saying that "after the 20 months we've had, perhaps six hikes over a two-year period looks overwhelming. But compared to previous hiking cycles - most pertinently 2004 to 2006 when the Fed made 17 consecutive hikes - we are tentatively confident that the US economy can handle it. Not only that, but US inflation needs it."

Jason England, global bond portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, noted that while the number of hikes looked significant, "this is reflecting rate hikes being pulled forward, although not an increase in the amount of hikes."

Gill agreed, adding that "while the median dot shows three rate hikes in 2022, a significant upgrade from 0.5 in September … the cumulative number of rate hikes through to 2024 is lower than expected.

"In addition, forward guidance on rate hikes still requires labour market conditions to be consistent with ‘maximum employment. Developments on the supply side of the economy will be key to monitor as a rise in labour force participation could lead to renewed focus on a still-large employment gap relative to its pre-pandemic level."

S&P500 and Nasdaq fall after Powell nomination

John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management said: "Remember, the US cannot go it alone. Co-ordinated global monetary policy easing, in response to the pandemic, requires co-ordinated retrenchment.

"Without it we could see a massive rally in the US dollar, placing a severe burden on dollar debtors globally, undermining the economic recovery. Interestingly, that's also what we are seeing in the US Treasury curve which continues to flatten."