Invesco Investment Management turns to law for CEO

Adrian Mulryan

James Baxter-Derrington
Adrian Mulryan joins from LK Shields
Adrian Mulryan joins from LK Shields

Invesco Investment Management has appointed Adrian Mulryan as CEO of the Dublin-based ETF and liquidity fund house.

Mulryan joins the firm after a two-decade legal career, holding roles at Allen & Overy and Arthur Cox.

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm

He also served as general counsel to Source ETF and marketbeta, which were both ETF-focused financial services firms.

Most recently, Mulryan returned to his first employer LK Shields where he was a partner and head of financial services at the corporate and commercial law firm.

