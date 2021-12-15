BoE under increasing pressure as UK inflation hits ten-year high

As UK inflation hit 5.1% in November - its highest point since September 2011 - the BoE is expected to take "cautious" steps on its interest rate decision at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting due to be held on Thursday (16 December).

Before the Office for National Statistics published the latest UK inflation data, the Bank was already facing calls from the International Monetary Fund to overcome its "inaction" on interest rates.

Meanwhile, consumers are feeling the squeeze. The surge in the UK's Consumer Price Index was said to be driven by clothing and transport, which contributed around two-thirds of the 0.9 percentage point rise in the annual rate.

Jamie Niven, senior fund manager at Candriam Asset Management, said: "The next MPC decision is very finely balanced with the market pricing a 50% chance of a 15bps hike.

"The reality is that without recent Omicron developments, a rate hike would be nailed on at this meeting, given the recent UK data flow showing strong inflation and employment numbers.

"However, even the most hawkish member of the committee in Michael Saunders has sounded more balanced in recent days."

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

He added that the Bank's decision on interest rates could go either way.

James Lynch, fixed income investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, commented: "This is more than economists and the BoE were expecting by some margin.

"We are almost getting used to big inflation numbers now, but this will not sit easy with the policymakers at Threadneedle street."

The BoE's decision will be made all the more difficult by the fact unemployment in the UK is down 4.2% while wages are rising by 4.3%, "all better than what the BoE has been forecasting", said Lynch.

A policy move by the MPC should have been "all but a foregone conclusion" given the data available to make the interest rate call, he continued.

"The only reason a move is now not going to happen would be due to the value in waiting to see how the Omicron wave of infections affects government policy and economic activity in January.

"The reality is, it should not be a medium- or long-term consideration for inflation, if anything it may add to the inflation problem we already have."

Raising rates a week before Christmas, while a new Covid variant may potentially lead to more restrictions on economic activity, is "something they are very aware of", Lynch said.

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising

In September, at a dinner event, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the MPC was prepared to raise interest rates before year-end if inflation continued to rise.

In November, Bailey admitted that he was "very uneasy" about rising inflation in the UK.

On Wednesday, when November's inflation figures were published, Modupe Adegbembo, G7 economist at AXA Investment Managers, argued "the peak is yet to come".

She suggested that inflation in the UK is set to further increase and peak above its current level in the second quarter of 2022, easing thereafter, while inflation "upside" surprises are likely to "add pressure for the MPC to begin a cautious hike cycle".

Adegbembo stated: "Today's print reaffirms the pressures on the Bank of England to increase interest rates to quell potential second round effects of price increases.

"However, the uncertainty on the near-term outlook is high as a result of Omicron and the impact that Plan B restrictions will have on the economy.

"Given the continued inflationary pressures in the economy, we expect the MPC to take a cautious first step to tighten policy tomorrow, increasing Bank Rate by 0.15% to 0.25% whilst guiding the importance of the evolution of Omicron on the path of future rate rises."

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, stated: ‘'Faced with such a high inflation reading, and with forecasts that the only way is up, the Bank of England would ordinarily be expected to call time on the cheap money party and raise interest rates.

"But with the recovery far from being in full swing and the omicron variant an unruly guest, set to knock back confidence further for many sectors, policymakers may be hot and bothered but are likely to stay in wait-and-see mode tomorrow."