Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class

Faith in gold higher than last year

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Almost six in ten (58%) retail investors back gold to increase in value over the next twelve months, more than any other asset class.

According to Charles Schwab's UK Investment Forces Study, bitcoin and the Dow Jones followed at 45% and 40% of retail investors forecast them to increase in value, respectively. The study found that optimism regarding gold has increased by five percentage points from last year. More than seven in ten (73%) investors surveyed thought companies that produce precious medals are a good option for investment, compared to 70% for AI companies. US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump Nearly a quarter (23%) of investors have increased their holdings of precious metal s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Investment trusts 'well placed to spot future winners'

BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks'

More on Markets

Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class
Markets

Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class

Faith in gold higher than last year

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 May 2025 • 1 min read
Plain English Finance's Andrew Craig: Passive zealots fail to see the whole board game
Markets

Plain English Finance's Andrew Craig: Passive zealots fail to see the whole board game

Growth and innovation thwarted

Andrew Craig
clock 20 May 2025 • 4 min read
Market Movers blog: 2025's biggest IPO CATL sees shares soar at Hong Kong launch
Markets

Market Movers blog: 2025's biggest IPO CATL sees shares soar at Hong Kong launch

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 19 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot