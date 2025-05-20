Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class

Almost six in ten (58%) retail investors back gold to increase in value over the next twelve months, more than any other asset class.
According to Charles Schwab's UK Investment Forces Study, bitcoin and the Dow Jones followed at 45% and 40% of retail investors forecast them to increase in value, respectively. The study found that optimism regarding gold has increased by five percentage points from last year. More than seven in ten (73%) investors surveyed thought companies that produce precious medals are a good option for investment, compared to 70% for AI companies. US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump Nearly a quarter (23%) of investors have increased their holdings of precious metal s...
