BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

Brian O’Hara joins as portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as senior analyst

clock • 1 min read
Mark Shohet of BlueBay
Image:

Mark Shohet of BlueBay

BlueBay Asset Management has expanded its Structured Credit team, appointing Brian O’Hara as a portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as a senior analyst.

O'Hara and Shohet are both based in the USA and will report to Sid Chhabra, head of structured credit and CLO management for BlueBay.

Prior to joining BlueBay, O'Hara worked as the CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities) portfolio manager at KLS Diversified Asset Management for 13 years, where he was head of CRE (commercial real estate) and CMBS investments, and a member of the KLS investment committee. O'Hara has also held senior positions at UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Fitch Ratings.

Shohet previously worked as vice president of CLO Tranche Investing at Oxford Funds. He has also held roles at Ernst & Young, most notably as manager of Structured Finance Transactions.

BlueBay expands special situations team with two new hires

Chhabra commented on their appointments, "We are delighted to welcome Brian and Mark to the team.

"As we grow our business and continue with our long-term global structured credit strategy roll-out, their knowledge and experience will help us to ensure that we are able to continue to support our clients with the same high standard."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

UBP partners with conservation experts to launch biodiversity restoration fund

UK sees highest inflation in over a decade

More on People moves

Will the Bank of England raise interest rates before the Christmas break?
Investment

How to protect against inflation

Will the Bank of England raise rates this Thursday?

Investment Week
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Jeremy Humphries of Mediolanum IF
People moves

Mediolanum IF hires new head of quantitative investments

Jeremy Humphries fills role

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Robeco building
People moves

Robeco hires from Amundi to bolster UK wholesale team

Ben Rowley is ‘key addition’

Ellie Duncan
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

10 December 2021 • 5 min read
06

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot

 