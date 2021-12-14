Asset managers believe there is sufficient human rights disclosure at weapons firms

Shareholder proposals at Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman requested the firms - among the largest arms producers in the world - to conduct a report on human rights due diligence, as well as an impact assessment "examining potential human rights impacts associated with high-risk products and services", including in conflict-affected areas.

ShareAction research manager Felix Nagrawala stated: "Human rights organisations have recorded consistent and indiscriminate use of Lockheed Martin weaponry against civilians and linked its weaponry to war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law in Yemen."

ShareAction study: Investors unhappy with health stewardship

According to the report, just 24 out of 65 of the world's largest asset managers do not have holdings in weapons companies.

This was potentially as a result of exclusions due to the nature of their businesses, the report said.

Nagrawala said: "Both resolutions would have passed had these ten managers voted in favour of the proposal. In their voting rationales these managers said they believed there to be sufficient disclosure already.

"However, an analysis of the companies' reporting reveals that while Lockheed Martin has a company code of ethics and Northrop Grumman has a human rights policy, both companies lack reporting on both their historical and potential impacts linked to the use of their products.

"Furthermore, ISS, the larger and more progressive of the two largest proxy advisory firms, recommended shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions."

Asset managers 'largely failing' on ESG voting, study claims

ShareAction highlighted that Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have contracts with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for Vanguard said addressing social, as well as environmental, issues that represent a financial risk is a top engagement priority for the fund manager.

They said: "If a company does not demonstrate significant progress towards addressing such risks, we may hold them accountable through proxy voting."

BlackRock and State Street have also been contacted for comment.