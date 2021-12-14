Mediolanum IF hires new head of quantitative investments

Jeremy Humphries fills role

Jeremy Humphries of Mediolanum IF
Jeremy Humphries of Mediolanum IF

Mediolanum International Funds has hired Jeremy Humphries in a newly created role of head of quantitative investments, as it seeks to expand its internal investment management equity capabilities.

Humphries, who previously worked as a portfolio manager for Davy Global Fund Management, will be based in Dublin and report to Brian O'Reilly, the firm's head of market strategy.

Mediolanum IF said Humphries will be responsible for building and managing new quantitative strategies, while also "ensuring the firm's quantitative research and analysis is integrated into MIFL's entire product range and wider investment philosophy".

Prior to Davy Global Fund Management, Humphries spent five years at Schroders in its quantitative equity products team, managing $45bn across several strategies - including value, quality, ESG, emerging markets, and income equity investing.

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

O' Reilly said: "We are delighted to have Jeremy on board. Jeremy joins us at an important time for our business as we look to add quantitative strategies to our internal asset management capabilities alongside our active equity and fixed income teams.

"Jeremy brings a lot of experience from highly rated investment houses and will help us build on the assets we already manage in house, which is a strategic priority for the business."

Humphries added: "I am very excited to join MIFL to head the Quantitative Investment team. The company is growing rapidly and has made significant investment into new talent and its technological infrastructure and capabilities are state of the art in the market.

"The scale of ambition at MIFL is unmatched and I am looking forward to building on the success Brian and the investment team have achieved to date."

