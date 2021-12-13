Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

According to the report, CEO pay averaged 291 times more that of the median worker last year - a period in which employment became far more "precarious" for large swathes of the US labour force and which also saw a drop in real wages for the average household, Morningstar highlighted.

Since 2012, CEO pay has increased by 25% across S&P 500 companies. The primary driver of CEO pay growth is said to be equity-based incentive compensation: options, restricted stock, and performance shares.

Morningstar's Jackie Cook, director, stewardship in Sustainalytics' Stewardship Service: "The conventional view is that equity-based pay binds CEOs' fortunes with those of stockholders. However, complex pay structures obscure this connection from the ordinary investor.

"Furthermore, as markets have risen, so have senior executive and CEO pay—regardless of the relative competence of CEOs and senior management teams in securing long-term shareholder value."

The data provider pointed out that the shareholder advisory vote on executive compensation - or ‘say-on-pay' - was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection act in 2010.

More than ten years on, this advisory proxy vote has failed to check the rise of executive and CEO pay, while it is seldom voted down by large asset managers.

BlackRock and Vanguard, for example, have cast ‘for' say-on-pay votes in more than 95% of cases year-on-year since 2013.

Over the eight-year period, BlackRock opposed only 100 out of 4,172 S&P 500 Say on Pay votes - or 2.4%, while Vanguard opposed just 3%.

"From 2013 to 2021, BlackRock and Vanguard's share of the vote across listed equities has steadily increased. In 2021, BlackRock and Vanguard's significant holdings across the S&P 500 index are 465 and 476, respectively - meaning their individual and combined influence can drive a vote outcome up or down by several percentage points," said Cook.

"Large asset managers' votes drove up support for environmental and shareholder resolutions, on 2021 proxy ballots, signaling a growing discontent with business as usual - especially on pressing issues like climate change and social inequality."

She added: "In 2021, investors stepped up votes against large companies' pay practices, but only a little. Average support for say-on-pay dropped 1.2 percentage points to 88.4%, marking a record low and extending a four-year incremental decline."