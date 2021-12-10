A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

According to figures released today (10 December), the US headline Consumer Price Index rose 6.8% during November on a year-on-year basis, marking the highest inflationary rise since 1982.

The index also saw its largest 12-month increase in 30 years, having ticked up 4.9% over the last year, while also jumping 0.8% during November alone.

Core CPI increased by 0.5% during the month and by 4.9% year on year.

The largest contributor has been rocketing energy prices, which have increased by 33.3% over the last year. Meanwhile, the cost of food has seen its largest price increase since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, at 6.4% over the last 12 months. The cost of used vehicles and new vehicles have also increased by 31.4% and 11.1% respectively, in part due to the recent semiconductor shortage.

John Leiper, CIO at Titan Asset Management, said it will be "interesting" to see how US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell responds to inflation hitting historic highs next week.

"To my mind, the whole thing looks increasingly like a slow-motion car crash, with Jerome Powell on track to execute his fourth major policy shift in as many years," he said.

"That is what happens when you adopt a reactive, rather than a proactive, approach to policy and the lack of credibility is never a good look for a central bank.

"If inflation does prove persistent (and the jury remains out) then the dilemma is how to tighten policy without also tightening financial conditions. I doubt that is possible, which is a real problem for stocks, but not until 2022 when reality starts to bite."

That being said, the fact the fed funds futures market is already pricing in three rate hikes next year means it is "hard to imagine the Fed moving much faster than that", according to Leiper, which is why he said today's immediate market reaction was muted.

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments, agreed the inflationary figures will not change the market's current rate hike expectations, and added the 6.8% year-on-year uptick was "bang in line with estimates".

"A faster than forecast inflation rate may have heaped pressure on the Fed to further quicken the pace of tapering to their bond purchases but this print probably does not add much more to that argument," he pointed out. "Energy costs were up 3.5% over the month, contributing to a sticky inflation figure, but this is not likely to persist in December during which prices have come back somewhat."

However, while Hepworth said it is "possible" the US could be close to peaking out on persistently high inflation, continual supply chain issues could "maintain upward pressure on prices as the new Covid variant spreads worldwide".

Caleb Thibodeau, senior associate, global capital markets for Validus Risk Management, said the fact price increases have been seen across every category over the last month means the figures will be "grabbing economic and political attention", and "the political pressure on [US] President [Joe] Biden, and hence the Fed, to acknowledge and act has grown immensely".



"While the contributors to the CPI increases continue to have a major reopening component, estimated at 1.7% of the total 6.8% release, non-reopening and energy components have also increased to new highs since the beginning of the pandemic," he warned. "This indicates a notable upside risk to inflation, given the inability of the labour market participation ratio to recover and persistent wage price pressures."

Despite the new Omicron variant of Covid rearing its head and potentially causing "some hesitancy from the Fed", BRI wealth Management's CIO Dan Boardman-Weston said this is unlikely to alter the growth trajectory of the US economy.

"The US economy is in rude health and does not require crisis levels of quantitative easing or interest rates and so it remains our view that policy will become tighter," he reasoned. "It is important to note that while inflation is high and getting higher, the supply chain issues, the high levels of demand and base effects are likely to prove transitory and we continue to believe inflation will move lower over the coming year."

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, said today's figures also do not change the inflation outlook "in either direction".

"Inflation has run much higher and for longer than expected this year, but it is still likely to start to decline after the winter months," she pointed out. "Base effects (notably in energy prices), a moderation in commodity prices and an easing of supply constraints and bottleneck effects should all contribute to a decline in H2 2022.

"Yet, the longer inflation remains elevated, the higher the risk it becomes embedded, via inflation expectations and wage formation processes. An earlier end to QE - likely to be announced next week - would probably buy the Fed some insurance against that risk."