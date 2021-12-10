ThomasLloyd government-seeded trust raises less than anticipated

$150m market cap

Will list with market cap of $150m
The ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust will list with a market capitalisation of $150m, significantly under its fundraising target of $340m.

The company received demand for 115.4m ordinary shares from a "broad range of investors" including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, banks and retail investors.

Sue Inglis, chair of the board said: "We have attracted several high profile investors for the trust, including large British and European investors, as well as the UK Government via its MOBILIST initiative and have a strong base on which to build and grow the trust."

A few weeks after announcing its intention to float the company expanded its IPO to retail investors and today (10 December) Inglis said the fundraising "reaffirms the increasing appetite for real impact investment solutions that truly make a difference".

The trust, which invests in sustainable energy infrastructure in Asia, will receive £25m in seed capital from the UK government upon IPO. This will be deployed through the governments Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures - or ‘MOBILIST' - programme.

There is also $34.6m of Consideration Shares to be issued for an anchor investor, an affiliate of the investment manager, on top of the MOBILIST funding, which is managed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

For subscriptions recieved in pounds, the exchange rate will be $1.32. Therefore, the issue price in pounds is 75.8 pence per ordinary share.

 The $150m trust is expected to start trading on 14 December.

