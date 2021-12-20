Global Equity Outlook: Increased volatility with continued US outperformance

"The mid-cycle stage of the economic cycle usually leads to more volatility, and this will probably be the case again," said William Sels, chief investment officer of HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management.

He added that given the rally of 2021 and continued mixed economic data on both growth and inflation, "investor sentiment will also be volatile".

There have been periods of increased volatility throughout 2021 with the Cboe Volatility index, the so-called volatility index, hitting 37 at the end of January and 31 in early December. However, its average for the year is 24 and at time it has gone as low as 14.

Inflationary expectations, which have already dominated market discussions over the past number of months, will play a key role in this volatility, according to Geir Lode, head of global equities at the international business of Federated Hermes.

In fact both Lode and Sels agree that the biggest risk to markets is if central banks make the wrong call in their interest rate policies.

"If they were to become too hawkish and hike interest rates too quickly, it could create a significant deterioration of market sentiment," Sels said.

This echoes findings from an Association of Investment Companies poll in November, which found managers' greatest fear is interest rates rising, with 20% saying it was the biggest threat to the stock market in 2022 and the second biggest threat is a rise in inflation (17%).

Alex Crooke, fund manager of Bankers Investment Trust explained the key to picking stocks in 2022 will be "reading central banks' response to inflation".

Persistent inflation will benefit companies that have "the ability to pass on these prices while others will struggle because customers react by reducing orders", he said.

Inflation is currently playing its part in the slowing momentum of equity valuations, according to Lode, with comparable earnings also looking more difficult.

In fact, DWS believes valuations have peaked.

"Equities will continue to be among the highest-yielding investments in the coming year, but the price potential is significantly lower than in the current year," said Marcus Poppe, fund manager for global equities at the firm.

Sels echoed this sentiment, saying 2022 will herald positive returns, but to a lesser degree than 2021 and with "somewhat more volatility".

Investment trust managers give their outlooks for 2022 and beyond Asset allocation

It is with this backdrop in mind the experts approach what Sels called "the biggest debate": whether the US equity market can continue to outperform European markets.

The US market has dominated its European peer this year (until 8 December) with the MSCI USA index returning 29.2% while the MSCI Europe index returned 17.6%, according to FE fundinfo.

However, the concentration of the S&P500 has led economist and fund managers alike to claim the index is overvalued. The seven biggest companies in the index, all of which are technology firms, make up 27% up from 24% at the beginning of the year.

Still, while for valuation reasons, Sels has increased his allocation to Europe, the US remains his biggest overweight.

"This is in part because when comparing total returns, investors should benefit from some further dollar appreciation in 2022," he said. "In addition, we like the fact that the US market has a lot of quality stocks, while Europe is a relatively cyclical market. We think global economic growth will slow somewhat next year from the recent very fast pace, and hence, we are trying to reduce the cyclicality of our positions somewhat."

However, for Poppe, the debate around Europe versus US stocks is one of growth versus value.

"Europe has a much higher proportion of value stocks, while the US is much better positioned in the technology sector," he said.

So while European stocks are valued lower, "that does not mean they have a higher upside potential", he explained.

"As long as real yields remain in negative territory, growth stocks should continue to outperform," Poppe said before adding, "if interest rates rise more sharply, on the other hand, value stocks that are not so sensitive to interest rates, such as industrial or auto stocks, could benefit."

Fund and investment trust picks

While choices for global equity trusts and funds will ultimately depend on the twist and turns of market conditions throughout the year Edison Group and, FE Investments have picked those they think are best equipped to weather the storm.

In the world of investment companies, Sarah Godfrey, director of investment trusts at Edison Group, said her top picks are: Martin Currie Global Portfolio trust, Bankers Investment trust and the Brunner Investment trust.

Godfrey noted that since taking on the Martin Currie trust in 2018, manager Zehrid Osmani, has created a "a highly focused portfolio underpinned by a research-intensive investment process".

She said while the trust has performed well in the growth driven markets, 72.5% NAV total return over three years to 30 November 2021, compared with +53.1% for the MSCI ACWI, the manager's "disciplined focus on valuation should also provide a degree of support in the event of a sustained change in market leadership".

Meanwhile, Charles Younes, research manager at FE said if we continue to see increasing inflationary pressure and the threat of rising rates then the Schroders Global Recover fund looks like a good bet.

"The fund is a typical value fund in that it seeks to buy cheap stocks in economically sensitive and cyclical sectors such as commodities or materials and financial services, which have performed well in the current economic environment," he said.

Younes went on to note the increased interested in ESG and impact strategies highlighting Montanaro's Better World fund and James Hambro & Partners' Regnan Impact Solutions.