Evergrande restricted in default following missed bond repayment

State-led restructuring of Chinese developer underway

clock • 1 min read
Chinese property giant Evergrande missed bond repayment deadline
Image:

Chinese property giant Evergrande missed bond repayment deadline

Chinese property giant Evergrande – the world’s most indebted developer – has been declared in default following a missed coupon repayment totalling $82.5m.

On Thursday (9 December), Fitch became the first rating agency to declare that the firm's overseas bonds are in default.

Evergrande missed a Monday deadline to pay back bond coupons, and still had not transferred funds by Wednesday, according to people close to the matter, the Financial Times also reported.

Earlier in the week, S&P Global had said that Evergrande's default was "inevitable". The real estate developer has over $300bn in liabilities.

The group's chair Hui Ka Yan has reportedly resisted calls to raise cash through the sale of Evergrande's best assets, including land and urban redevelopment projects in the prosperous Pearl River Delta region.

Hui had been freeing up funds from luxury assets such as art, calligraphy and three properties to help pay the company's dues, however, according to Reuters.

Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'?

Evergrande has also been pushing for more bank support in recent weeks in order to avoid collapse.

A state-led restructuring of Evergrande is now underway.

Chinese policymakers have previously been said to be facing a "moral dilemma" regarding the country's real estate debt crisis, as they struggled to contain any potential contagion from the industry.

Fitch said that Kasia, another heavily indebted Chinese property firm, was also restricted in default following the failure to repay a $400m bond on Tuesday.

The rating agency has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

FCA acknowledges harm caused by authorising firms 'not meeting standards'

More on Asia

High street footfall yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels
Markets

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

Economy still ‘vulnerable’ to Covid shocks

Alex Rolandi
clock 10 December 2021 • 4 min read
China: More than meets the eye?
Asia

China: More than meets the eye?

Following the cancellation of Ant Financial’s IPO in 2020, and this year’s regulatory tightening which spanned the education, technology and property sectors, the Chinese market has come under heightened scrutiny.

Ritu Vohora
clock 10 December 2021 • 5 min read
Market Movers Blog: Working from home where possible from Monday
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Prime Minister Johnson brings in tighter Covid restrictions amid Christmas party scandal

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 09 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

08 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
06

Nick Train: Lindsell Train IT's weak performance is 'short term'

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
14 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in Sustainable & ESG Investing

Register now
Trustpilot

 