Growth Capital trusts top performers for 2021

Up 47% to end of November

Growth capital strongest performer
Growth capital strongest performer

The six trust strong Growth Capital trust sector was the top performer for the year to the end of November, according to Association of Investment Companies (AIC) figures.

The sector, which includes Schiehallion, of which there are two share classes, and Seraphim Space trusts, is up 47% over the 11 months, compared to an average of 13% for the entire trust universe.

The second best performer was the Property-UK Logistics sector which returned 43%, while the Country Specialist sector, buoyed by strong performance from the three Vietnam trusts, returned 31% and the Environmental sectors was up 29%.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said: "The best-performing sector, Growth Capital, is relatively new and invests in later stage venture capital. It has proved popular as higher growth companies stay private for longer. Whereas the UK Logistics sector has benefited from the surge in online shopping and the need for more warehouse space."

Top trusts

Meanwhile, when it came to top-performing individual trusts, the £59.2m Geiger Counter scooped the top prize, with its share price jumping 111% in the 11 months.

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson, managers of the trust, said: "Nuclear power is benefiting from a positive swing in sentiment in its direction. Both governments and investors are increasingly aware of the need for nuclear power, both as a non carbon-emitting energy source and to provide baseload power in support of the green energy agenda."

They added their portfolio has a bias towards small and mid-cap uranium mining companies which they believe have "superior growth prospects" and are generally "less well-researched".

Following Geiger was the Schiehallion up 109% and VietNam Holding up 74%.

Craig Martin, manager of VietNam Holding, said the strong performance is partially down to domestic investors who have "driven the stock market to record highs on the back of surging levels of liquidity".

"We are excited by the prospects for 2022 as Vietnam gets back to its multi-decade GDP growth trajectory of 6% to 7% per annum," he added.

