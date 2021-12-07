Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu adds Mastercard to top 10 holdings

Has removed Visa from portfolio

Lauren Mason
clock • 1 min read
Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu
Image:

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu

Manager of the £1.1bn LF Blue Whale Growth fund Stephen Yiu has increased his weighting to US payment giant Mastercard, earning it a place in his list of top 10 holdings.

The portfolio change was facilitated by Yiu's decision to drop Visa from the fund, as it previously held both.

Having initially joined Blue Whale Growth's portfolio in October 2017, the £233bn company is now the fund's sixth largest holding, below accounting software company Intuit, app development firm Atlassian and semiconductor business ASML, which are in fifth, fourth and third place respectively.

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

Yiu said: "Mastercard is a high-quality business benefitting from the structural shift of payments away from cash to mobile, online and contactless transactions.

"At its core, Mastercard runs BankNet, a global payment network connecting major banks for verifying and processing card payments."

He added that Mastercard is able to process "hundreds of millions of transactions per day" due to its "superior technology".

"Looking ahead, Mastercard is seeking to build on its successes in consumer payments to business-to-business transactions (much of which is still made manually by cash or cheque) and we are confident in their ability to navigate and execute on this multi-decade opportunity."

The LF Blue Whale Growth fund has 27 holdings, with its ten largest names accounting for 56% of the overall portfolio.

Since its launch in September 2017, the fund has returned 110.2%, compared to its IA Global sector average's gain of 59.3%.

Lauren Mason
Genevra Banszky von Ambroz
