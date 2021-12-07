BBGI CEO brushes aside concerns over trust's premium

In August, Investec downgraded BBGI from a ‘hold' to a ‘sell' recommendation and said while it likes "the strong fundamentals" the premium means the implied steady-state return, or the portfolio discount rate less ongoing charges adjusted for the current premium, is just 3%.

Given this valuation gap and "lower prospective returns" compared to its peers, it was no longer the firm's top choice.

However, Frank Schramm, co-CEO of BBGI, said the premium strengthened during Covid and this showed the difference between the trust and its competitors, International Public Partnerships and HICL Infrastructure.

He noted that while the stock suffered for a period in March 2020, investors "quickly realised" the trust was paid by "credible governments" and returned.

Schramm highlighted that while peers have some "demand-based assets", they have exclusively public private partnerships (PPP), which means the return is "more or less contracted over the term unless you do something silly or wrong".

He went on to say that, at current trading, people can get a yield of around 4.2% and the important element for investors is knowing it is a sustainable yield.

"We see a lot of investors in the market saying they feel that level of dividend yield is very attractive," the co-CEO said. "So the primary decision is not really the premium itself."

To achieve that yield, Schramm and his co-CEO Duncan Bell are excited about future opportunities in the US, as well as the current markets dominating the portfolio.

While Canada sits as the highest geographical split for the portfolio at 38%, Bell, who is based in Vancouver, has been visiting the US recently and said he would "love to do more" in the nation.

He added while Canada has seen the benefits of PPP and there is good deal flow, the model has not yet taken off across the border.

However, he is eyeing President Joe Biden's Infrastructure bill with interest.

The $1.2trn bipartisan bill was signed into law in mid-November and included about $550bn in new spending on roads, bridges and tunnels, along with other infrastructure improvements.

"Will that result in more projects? We would hope so," he said. "But it takes a long time for the market to develop."