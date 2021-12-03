Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards appointed chair of TheCityUK

Succeeds Mark Tucker

Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards
Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards

Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards has been appointed as the next chair of TheCityUK, an industry body representing UK-based financial and related professional services.

Richards succeeds outgoing chair Mark Tucker, group chair of HSBC Holdings, and will take on the role following his departure on 31 May 2022.

She brings nearly three decades of industry experience to the role, with a career spanning JP Morgan, M&G Investments and Aberdeen Asset Management, among others, taking up her current role at Fidelity in December 2018.

Richards said she was excited to assume the role at "such a pivotal time" for the industry and paid tribute to the "tremendous job Mark has done in leading TheCityUK through a period of unprecedented challenges", describing him as "a tough act to follow".

"As we emerge from the pandemic, new ways of working, technological innovation and heightened expectations will continue to revolutionise how we operate and serve our customers. We must also play our part in accelerating a just and sustainable transition to a low carbon economy.

"Demonstrating our contribution and leadership in these areas will be crucial to ensuring our continued success as a world-leading international financial centre that is truly representative of the communities which we serve. I look forward to working with colleagues across the industry and with the team at TheCityUK to deliver this important agenda."

Tucker added: "Anne is the right person to be steering a course for TheCityUK and addressing head on the challenges that the industry needs to tackle in the years to come.

"Our industry has more than fulfilled its role of supporting people, businesses, and communities, through momentous times. The need for the UK to step up and secure the competitiveness of the financial and related professional services industry is paramount.

"TheCityUK will continue to play a critical role in promoting this, and I wish Anne all the very best when she takes the reins next year."

Chair of TheCityUK advisory council Adrian Montague said: "It has been a tremendous pleasure working alongside Mark through some of the most challenging times for our industry and our country. He can stand down from the role with real pride in his legacy - not least the growing recognition of what an asset this industry is to the country.

"I much look forward to working with Anne as the industry moves forward from the pandemic to tackle some of the other great challenges, including climate change, technological transformation, and the development of the truly diverse and talented workforce we need to succeed."

