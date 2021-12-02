Impax AUM up 84.4% as it surpasses £37bn

According to the firm's final results, by October AUM had increased further to £38.9bn. During the full year period, net inflows hit £10.7bn , while the company's revenue increased 63.5% to £143.1m.

Pre-tax profits also increased, rising 173.7% to £45.7m and the company has proposed a final dividend of 17p per share.

Impax inflows more than double to £3.5bn during 'outstanding' year

Sally Bridgeland, chair of Impax AM, said: "Against any measure this has been an excellent year for the Company. We have expanded to ensure that we have the necessary resources to match ever-increasing client demand.

"By the end of the period the team had grown by 24%, with hires across the investment management, client services and corporate services teams. We are also delighted with the progress of the integration of our New Hampshire-based business, which has helped further establish Impax in the strategically-important North American market.



