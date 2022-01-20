Dufour, who is currently the director of research for the listed equities area, will take over responsibility for the entire sustainability research team on February 1, 2022.

She succeeds Ladislas Smia who is leaving the firm after 11 years, and has been director of research since 2020.

Mirova launches Global Sustainable Equity fund

During her time at Mirova, Dufour has been involved in the creation and launch of the Global Green Bond and Women Leaders strategies, as well as the firm's engagement and voting policy.

She will report to Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova, and will be a member of the management committee.