abrdn launches EM Sustainable Development Corporate Bond fund

1% AMC for retail share class

abrd unveils EM debt fund
abrd unveils EM debt fund

abrdn has launched an article 9 Emerging Market Sustainable Development Corporate Bond fund, which will be the first in the EM debt marketplace to have a sustainable investment objective, according to the firm.

The fund will be managed by Samuel Bevan, Siddharth Dahiya and Kevin Craig of abrdn's Emerging Market Debt team and charge an annual management fee of 0.25% for its ‘early-bird share class', 0.5% for its institutional share class and 1% for its retail share class.

Dahiya, head of emerging market corporate debt at abrdn, said "We believe that investors are increasingly becoming much more aware of the challenges that the world faces today and how their money can be invested to truly make an impact."

Climate and deforestation goals 'undermined' by animal agriculture

Investment director Bevan, added "Our in-depth research and proactive engagement enable us to identify and invest in companies providing sustainable solutions that are positively and materially aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

"The end product is a diversified portfolio of high-quality issuers from emerging markets that can deliver the dual outcomes of above market returns and positive societal impact."

The fund is part of the abrdn's sustainable development range that seeks to "drive positive change and increase SDG alignment".

